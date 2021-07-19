Congress MPTC Goverdhan Reddy allegedly attacked

ADILABAD: MAVALA Congress MPTC Goverdhan Reddy was reportedly attacked by followers of TRS leaders. Reddy sustained head injuries and was shifted to RIMS, Adilabad, for treatment.DCC president Shajid Khan visited the hospital to enquire about Reddy’s condition. He said that the incident took place on Friday, but the police are yet to register a case in this regard. He claimed that the police are supporting the TRS and said he would take up the issue with the Superintendent if the sub-inspector failed to discharge his duties.
