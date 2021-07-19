STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five TRS ministers working to defeat me: BJP leader Eatala Rajender

The BJP leader urged people and their elected representatives in the constituency to keep in mind the development that their areas witnessed during his tenure.

Published: 19th July 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Eatala Rajender

BJP leader Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL:  Pointing out that the TRS leadership has deployed five ministers to work against him and ensure that he gets defeated in the forthcoming by-election, BJP leader Eatala Rajender requested the voters of Huzurabad to support the saffron party and teach the pink party a befitting lesson.He was addressing the party workers during a meeting organised at Kamalapur mandal in Warangal (Urban) district on Sunday. Meanwhile, Rajender informed the activists that his padyatra will begin from Gopalpur village in Kamalapur Mandal on Monday.

Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao, former parliamentarian AP Jithender Reddy and Warangal (Urban) BJP president Rao Padma were present on the occasion.Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Rajender alleged that the TRS supremo thinks he can buy Huzurabad voters. Claiming that the TRS ministers are forced to work like slaves, Rajender pointed out that there is no concept of democracy in the TRS. 

The BJP leader urged people and their elected representatives in the constituency to keep in mind the development that their areas witnessed during his tenure. Meanwhile, Rajender stated that the TRS chief had, during the 2018 Assembly polls, worked against T Harish Rao. “Though KCR devised strategies to ensure Harish’s downfall, the people elected him as a legislator with a huge majority. I request Harish to think about the methods KCR used to insult him, or else he will end up facing similar things I faced in that party,” Rajender added.

BJP YET TO FINALISE CANDIDATE, SAYS EATALA JAMUNA
Karimnagar: Pointing out that though the BJP leadership has not yet finalised its official candidate for the Huzurabad byelection, Eatala Jamuna exuded confidence that the party will field either her or her husband Eatala Rajender in the constituency. She was taking part in a door-to-door campaign on Sunday. She also requested the citizens to teach the TRS a befitting lesson

