Is KCR growing ganja to earn Rs 1 crore per acre, asks Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP State chief slams CM for the latter’s claim of earning Rs 1 crore per acre of land

Published: 19th July 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the fate of farmers had not changed in the State, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned whether Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was cultivating ganja in his farmhouse as the latter claimed to earn `1 crore per acre. Sanjay was speaking at the Kisan Morcha State committee meeting held at Yadagirigutta on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, Sanjay said that he had prayed to Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy to change the CM’s anti-farmer stance. He said the Chief Minister was sloppy even when the farmers were going through distress.

Slamming Rao for not implementing waiver of crop loans, Sanjay said the farmers were continuing to commit suicides even after the formation of a separate State and were being arrested and jailed for asking for their entitlements. He said the CM had betrayed the farmers by promising free fertilisers.

Affirming that the BJP would come to the rescue of farmers as and when needed, Sanjay said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had been giving many subsidies to the farmers and transferring money into their accounts under the Kisan Samman scheme.

“KCR is just a broker of the Telangana State. He has done nothing for the State. All welfare schemes are being implemented by the Centre. We will put on the fight till we achieve Rythu Rajya in the State,” Sanjay said. He also slammed the State government for not issuing compensation to those who had given their lands.

BANDI INAUGURATES NEW DEPT AT AIIMS, BIBINAGAR
BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar inaugurated the Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Department at AIIMS, Bibinagar on Sunday. Sanjay, a board member of AIIMS, said that the BJP-led NDA government had been spending thousands of crores of rupees towards public health. He said the State government had no interest to improve AIIMS and appealed to the CM to cooperate for the running of the hospital. He said he would make a representation to the Union Health Minister on issues being faced by the staff.

