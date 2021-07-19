Kin protest after worker dies in power plant mishap in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed at the Bhadradri Power Plant in Manuguru mandal after one of the contract employees died in an accident on Sunday. On learning about the incident, the family members of the victim rushed to the power plant and staged a protest.

The mishap occurred at the red mixing facility of the company. The deceased person has been identified as B Siva Kumar, 25, a resident of Gopalaraopet in Pinapaka mandal. Kumar worked for SISCONS, a private company which has been entrusted with carrying out civil works in the power plant. While working at the red mixing facility, he accidentally fell into the plant and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, his relatives reached the plant site and staged a dharna demanding justice stating that the victim was the sole breadwinner of his family that consists of elderly parents and a disabled younger brother. In the meantime, TRS party Manuguru mandal president Pagadala Sateesh Reddy visited the power plant, held discussions with the management and ensured that the bereaved family members will get proper compensation.