MRM hits out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan for RSS comment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After RSS leader and patron of Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) Indresh Kumar hit out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his remarks against the RSS on July 16, MRM members in Telangana set fire to Khan’s photos at Afzal Gunj here on Sunday.

Gathered near the Afzal Gunj bus stop on Sunday morning, they raised slogans against the Pakistani Prime Minister, who reportedly termed the RSS and its ideology as a hindrance to forging peace between India and Pakistan, during the recently held Central-South Asian conference in Tashkent.