Telangana Diagnostic Centres come as a boon for districts

PHCs, Area Hospitals make the best use of these centres that test samples free of cost

Published: 19th July 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD/ MULUGU/ JANGAON: The Telangana Diagnostic Centres set up by the State government in Mahabubabad, Jangaon and Mulugu districts have proved to be a boon for the people. With the establishment of these labs, citizens are able to get various tests done for free. According to sources, the diagnostic centres in Jangaon, Mulugu and Mahabubabad districts are currently offering about 57 types of tests to patients. Most local Primary Health Centres (PHC) in these districts now rely on the government diagnostic centres to carry out various tests.

Samples collected in local PHCs are sent to such government labs. According to sources, these labs are equipped to deliver results of all kinds of tests in 24 hours, free of cost.When Express accessed data from the Medical Department, we learnt that the T-Diagnostic Centres in Mahabubabad were inaugurated about two months back. Since then, these labs have carried out a total of 11,000 tests, at a daily average of 180 to 200 tests, by collecting samples from as many as 20 PHCs and the Area Hospital in the district. 

In Jangaon district, the officials said that a total of 2,536 samples were collected through the 16 Primary Health Centres. We were able to deliver all results within 24 hours from receiving the samples, they said.
Speaking to Express, Mahabubabad Collector VP Gautham said that the Telangana Diagnostic Hubs have been receiving a good response from the people ever since they were inaugurated, as these labs provide all facilities for free. 

“Every day, about four vehicles go around the district and collect samples from PHCs. After carrying out a test, the result will be sent to the mobile number of the respective patient. At the same time, the report will also be forwarded to the doctor concerned. As per the report forwarded by the lab, the respective doctor will take measures to treat the patient,” Gautham added.Pointing out that previously the medical teams were forced to send test samples to labs in Khammam and Warangal districts, the Collector mentioned that the establishment of T-Diagnostic Centres have provided citizens a much-awaited respite. “We have also instructed all rural local bodies to make use of the services of T-Diagnostic Centres,” he added.

180-200 TESTS PER DAY
When Express accessed official records, we learnt that the T-Diagnostic Centres in Mahabubabad were inaugurated 2 months back. Since then, these labs have carried out a total of 11,000 tests, at a daily average of 180 to 200 tests, by collecting samples from as many as 20 PHCs and the Area Hospital in the district

