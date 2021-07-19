STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: KTR pitches for competitive exams in regional languages

The Minister urged the Centre to withhold the recruitment process for notifications already announced and refrain from issuing new job notifications until the issue was resolved. 

Published: 19th July 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (File photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to avoid discrimination on the basis of language for candidates attempting various competitive exams conducted by the government, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, on Sunday, wrote to Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, asking for a proper implementation of the policy for writing exams in regional languages. The Minister urged the Centre to withhold the recruitment process for notifications already announced and refrain from issuing new job notifications until the issue was resolved. 

In the letter to the Union Minister, Rama Rao said that every year scores of candidates from different States appear for various competitive exams for recruitment in Central services, departments and undertakings through the Union Public Service Commission and other recruitment agencies. These competitive exams are held in only English and Hindi, which is a serious disadvantage to students who did not study in English medium or are not from the Hindi speaking States.

He added that while the Union Cabinet had approved the proposal to set up the National Recruitment Agency to facilitate a Common Eligibility Test (NRA-CET) to replace multiple examinations for recruitment to Central government jobs and conduct these examinations in 12 Indian languages, the policy has not been implemented yet. 

“It is very unfortunate to note that these changes are not being implemented properly. For instance, in a recent job notification i.e. Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 — candidates are allowed to write the exam only in Hindi or English. Same is the case with a few other employment notifications in the recent past. This comes as a rude shock to applicants belonging to regional languages, who are forced to lose great opportunities,” read the letter. 

The Minister requested Singh to permit candidates taking all competitive exams to write in regional languages. “Allowing applicants to write competitive exams in their respective languages will provide equal and fair opportunity to the candidates from all the States,” he stated. “Until a proper implementation policy is decided on the regional languages issue, I request you to withhold the recruitment process for the notifications already announced and refrain from issuing new job notifications,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao MAUD Minister Telangana competitive exams
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp