Telangana reports 578 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 578 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday by conducting 90,966 tests. With this, the State’s active case load stood at 9,824 cases. On the same day, three patients died of Covid-19 and 731 patients recovered from the disease.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the State till now stands at 6,36,627 of which 6,23,044 have recovered and 3,759 have died. As on Sunday, the State’s recovery rate was 97.86 per cent, as per the media bulletin issued by the Telangana government. The highest number of cases recorded in the State on the day were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (75), followed by Karimnagar (53), Khammam (43) and Suryapet (38).