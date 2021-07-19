Telangana: Revenue Department staff seek long-pending promotions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: No promotions were given in the Revenue department for a few years. The staff, along with leaders, have decided to make a representation to the government on their demands. Hundreds of employees working in the Revenue Department have been waiting for promotions since a few years. Leaders of associations have been meeting senior officials to bring the issue to their notice, but their attempts have turned out to be futile.

According to officials, no promotions from the rank of Village Revenue Assistants (VRA) to Tahsidars were approved, even though many officials and employees had gained adequate experience in the department. “The government had cancelled the VRA system and it needs to assign new postings in any other department, as per a government order. But the government has failed to give promotions and postings to VRAs. Though the issue has been prevailing for a few years, the government is not interested in solving it,” an official said.

As many as 20,000 VRAs are working at villages in the Revenue Department. Even as the government increased the salary to the VRAs to `10,000 per month, there is no provision of a pay-scale for employees. The government has also promised to regularise the VRAs by giving postings in another department.

In a meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to regularlise the VRAs in 2017, but the promise was not fulfilled. “If the government neglects the Revenue employees, they will teach a lesson to the ruling TRS party in the ensuing bypolls in Huzarabad,” said a member of an employee union.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Tahsildars and deputy tahasildars and senior assistants working in the Revenue Department have also been waiting for their promotions. As the Chief Minister looks after the Revenue portfolio, the officials are seeking an appointment to meet the CM to place their issues before him, but have not been granted the same.

20,000 VRAS FROM REVENUE DEPT AFFECTED

