STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Revenue Department staff seek long-pending promotions

No promotions were given in the Revenue department for a few years.

Published: 19th July 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Representational Illustration (File| Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: No promotions were given in the Revenue department for a few years. The staff, along with leaders, have decided to make a representation to the government on their demands. Hundreds of employees working in the Revenue Department have been waiting for promotions since a few years. Leaders of associations have been meeting senior officials to bring the issue to their notice, but their attempts have turned out to be futile. 

According to officials, no promotions from the rank of Village Revenue Assistants (VRA) to Tahsidars were approved, even though many officials and employees had gained adequate experience in the department. “The government had cancelled the VRA system and it needs to assign new postings in any other department, as per a government order. But the government has failed to give promotions and postings to VRAs. Though the issue has been prevailing for a few years, the government is not interested in solving it,” an official said. 

As many as 20,000 VRAs are working at villages in the Revenue Department. Even as the government increased the salary to the VRAs to `10,000 per month, there is no provision of a pay-scale for employees. The government has also promised to regularise the VRAs by giving postings in another department. 

In a meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to regularlise the VRAs in 2017, but the promise was not fulfilled. “If the government neglects the Revenue employees, they will teach a lesson to the ruling TRS party in the ensuing bypolls in Huzarabad,” said a member of an employee union. 

Meanwhile, hundreds of Tahsildars and deputy tahasildars and senior assistants working in the Revenue Department have also been waiting for their promotions. As the Chief Minister looks after the Revenue portfolio, the officials are seeking an appointment to meet the CM to place their issues before him, but have not been granted the same.

20,000 VRAS FROM REVENUE DEPT AFFECTED
As many as 20,000 Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) are working at villages in the Revenue Department. Even as the government has increased the salary to the VRAs to `10,000 per month, there is no provision of a pay-scale for employees. The government has also promised to regularise the VRAs by giving them postings in another department

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp