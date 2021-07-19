TPCC president Revanth Reddy wants TDP leader T Devender Goud’s son in Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of ongoing efforts to pull more leaders into the party fold, TPCC president Revanth Reddy met his former party colleague and senior TDP leader T Devender Goud at the latter’s residence in Banjara Hills on Sunday.

TPCC president and MP Revanth Reddy along with Madhu Yashki Goud calls on former minister T Devender Goud at the latter’s residence at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad on Sunday

According to sources, Revanth visited the former minister with the hope of pulling his son T Veerender Goud into the Congress party. Veerender, who served as youth wing president in TDP, switched to BJP in October, 2019 following the general elections and was welcomed by Amit Shah.

Even as the Congress is hopeful of convincing the young leader to join the party, it is believed that Veerender himself is yet to take the call on this. Devender Goud is known to be one of the top BC leaders in TDP. He is also the founder the Nava Telangana Praja Party (NTPP) formed to fight for a separate statehood about a decade ago.

GRAND OLD PARTY EYES YOUNG BJP LEADER

