STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TPCC president Revanth Reddy wants TDP leader T Devender Goud’s son in Congress

According to sources, Revanth visited the former minister with the hope of pulling his son T Veerender Goud into the Congress party.

Published: 19th July 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of ongoing efforts to pull more leaders into the party fold, TPCC president Revanth Reddy met his former party colleague and senior TDP leader T Devender Goud at the latter’s residence in Banjara Hills on Sunday.  

TPCC president and MP Revanth Reddy along with Madhu Yashki Goud calls on former minister T Devender Goud at the latter’s residence at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad on Sunday

According to sources, Revanth visited the former minister with the hope of pulling his son T Veerender Goud into the Congress party. Veerender, who served as youth wing president in TDP, switched to BJP in October, 2019 following the general elections and was welcomed by Amit Shah. 

Even as the Congress is hopeful of convincing the young leader to join the party, it is believed that Veerender himself is yet to take the call on this. Devender Goud is known to be one of the top BC leaders in TDP. He is also the founder the Nava Telangana Praja Party (NTPP) formed to fight for a separate statehood about a decade ago.

GRAND OLD PARTY EYES YOUNG BJP LEADER
According to sources, Revanth visited the former minister with the hope of pulling his son 
T Veerender Goud into the Congress party. The visit was a part of Congress’ ongoing efforts to pull more leaders of other parties into the grand old. Even as the Congress is hopeful of convincing the young leader to join the party, it is believed that Veerender himself is yet to take a call on whether to make the switch

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revanth Reddy TPCC TDP T Devender Goud
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp