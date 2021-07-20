Cops help tribal woman in labour reach hospital

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Cherla police on Monday displayed their humane side by arranging for a private vehicle to transport a pregnant Gottikoya woman who was in labour to the hospital. Albeit the road connecting the village where the woman resides being in very bad condition, the police put in efforts and shifted the woman to a PHC in Satyanarayanapuram of Cherla Mandal, where she gave birth to a girl. Budri, a resident of Chennapuram village, developed labour pains on Monday morning.

At that time, no ambulance was available to take her to a hospital. Cherla CI B Ashok received information of the woman’s conmdition and immediately arranged for a private vehicle — for which he paid from his own pocket — to be sent to Chennapuram. Locals and police personnel together shifted Budri to the PHC, where she delivered a baby. However, the CI was not yet done, as later, he even ensured that the baby got a vaccination at the Koyyur PHC.