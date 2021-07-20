Hang on to the raincoats! heavy rains to return from July 21 in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to resume from Wednesday across various districts in Telangana, while thunderstorms will continue at isolated places across all districts in the State on Tuesday, as per the forecast by India Meteorological Department.

While thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusting winds are expected at isolated places in all districts over the next four days, the heavy rainfall warning is for Wednesday to Friday.

On Monday, the weather remained pleasant as maximum temperatures were recorded close to normal values in most parts of the State. Only a handful of places received rainfall. Telangana has received 59 per cent above normal rainfall till now since the start of the monsoon season (June 1).