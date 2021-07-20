Hyderabad activists call out Khori village eviction 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after human rights experts of the United Nations condemned the ongoing demolition of over 10,000 homes in Khori Village in Faridabad, Haryana, several housing rights activists from Hyderabad raised their voices against the razing on Monday. Condemning the demolition, Varghese Theckanath, convenor, Campaign for Housing and Tenurial Rights (CHATRI) in Hyderabad, said, “Amidst a pandemic, when a lot of people have lost their livelihood and are facing health crisis, it is highly inhuman to forcefully evict them from their homes. The fact that the Supreme Court has ordered such evictions is surprising to say the least. Chatri and the Hyderabad Slum People’s Federation protest this move.”