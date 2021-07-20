Karimnagar TRS minister hatched rise further plan to murder me, says BJP leader Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Making serious allegations against a TRS Minister from Karimnagar, BJP leader Eatala Rajender said that the legislator had hatched a plan to kill him during his Huzurabad padayatra. Rajender alleged that TRS leaders and their supporters were threatening BJP workers and that it was the State government’s responsibility to give them security during the padayatra.

He kickstarted the rally from Battinivani Palle village in Huzurabad Assembly Constituency on Monday. Addressing supporters, Rajender said, “I have been informed that a TRS Minister is conspiring with a group of hitmen to kill me. But I’m not scared. The TRS leaders have realised that they cannot win the byelection by just making false allegations against me.”

The ruling party leaders are threatening voters too, he alleged. “If the people don’t vote for the TRS, the party says the welfare schemes won’t reach them. The government must understand that these welfare schemes are not TRS’ private property,” Rajender said. Referring to the Dalita Bandhu scheme, Rajender urged citizens not to forget the State government’s ‘unkept promise’ of providing three acres of land to SCs.