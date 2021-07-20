Karimnagar Collector shunted out

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll, the State government on Monday shunted out Karimnagar Collector K Shashanka and directed him to report to the GAD. Khammam Collector RV Karnan has been posted as the Karimnagar Collector. In a minor reshuffle, three IAS officers have been transferred along with Shashanka.

While RV Karnan was transferred and posted as Karimnagar Collector, Shashanka has not been appointed anywhere and has instead been directed to report to the GAD. Meanwhile, Mahabubabad Collector VP Gautham has been posted as Khammam Collector. Abhilasha Abhinav, Additional Collector (LB) of Mahabubabad is placed in FAC for the post of Mahabubabad Collector.