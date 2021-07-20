STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR’s wife linked to land buyers, says Revanth Reddy

He directly linked this to Minister KT Rama Rao’s wife K Shailima, saying B Seema and B Sushmasri, who are Directors/ Signatories of this company, have direct links with Shailima.

Published: 20th July 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Monday, in a bid to show the extent of nepotism in the sale of Kokapet lands, listed several firms and their alleged links to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or one of the latter’s family members. The Malkajgiri MP said MSN Pharma, owned by TRS MP Manne Srinivas Reddy, which bought 7.72 acres, was a beneficiary of KCR’s munificence. Apart from them, other companies based outside Telangana including Varsity Education Management Pvt Ltd, are said to have close links with KCR, he added.

He directly linked this to Minister KT Rama Rao’s wife K Shailima, saying B Seema and B Sushmasri, who are Directors/ Signatories of this company, have direct links with Shailima. Revanth alleged that more than 7,000 square yards of land that was regularised, which was surplus land under the Land Ceiling Act, was bought by the trio. He said they handed it over for development to the company At Home run by Yalamachalai Sridhar, who in turn had a deal with Telakuntla Sridhar, again a friend of KTR.

Reddy said Sridhar’s company was a front but the entire deal was done by KTR to avoid getting caught. “His name first came to light when KTR claimed to have taken ‘unsecured loan’ of Rs 7 crore in the affidavit of 2018 Assembly elections,” he explained. The MP further alleged that Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, a Bengaluru-based company, was also not new, was involved in land deals in Gachibowli and cases on the company were still pending in the Supreme Court.

“When Unitech failed to clear the bills for 41 acres registered for IT development, it was forced to relinquish its land to Prestige, ignoring the Supreme Court’s direction against such a transfer. Now it is being sold as plots after forming layouts. When I complained to Somesh Kumar, he asked for proof. Now when I have the proof, he is not answering the phone,” he said.

TAGS
A Revanth Reddy Kokapet lands Congress TRS
Comments

