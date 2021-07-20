STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA conducts searches after seizure of ammo

NIA registered a fresh case and took up investigation. Further investigation in the case is underway, the NIA officials said.

Published: 20th July 2021

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Monday, conducted searches at multiple locations in Telangana in connection with the seizure of explosives, reportedly belonging to Maoists, at Dummugudem in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district recently. During the searches, the NIA seized metal plates and pieces, iron pipes, and circles, coins and billas suspected to be used for making IEDs and grenade launchers, various incriminating documents and explosive substances, including slurry sticks and electric detonators.

Searches were carried out at nine locations in five districts — Mahbubnagar, Warangal , Jangaon , Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Medchal — on the premises of accused persons Muthu Nagaraju, Kommarajula Kanukaiah, Gunji Vikram, Sura Saraiah, V Sathish, Vallepu Swamy, Trinadha Rao. The case was initially registered at Dummugudem police station, against eight people, including four underground cadres of the banned outfit, after explosive materials such as 400 electric detonators, 500 non-electric detonators, 400 gelatin sticks and 549 metres of fuse wire were seized from the possession of Muthu Nagaraju and Kommarajula Kanukaiah while they were transporting it for handing over the same to Hidma alias Mangu, commander of PLGA 1st Battalion of the banned party, in Chhattisgarh. NIA registered a fresh case and took up investigation. Further investigation in the case is underway, the NIA officials said.

