Telangana hopes for clearance for projects in gazette

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s Irrigation officials are hoping that the Central government gives clearance within six months to the unapproved projects mentioned in the gazette notification issued by the Jal Shakti Ministry. Stating that the State government would submit detailed project reports (DPRs) to the Board, Rajat Kumar hoped that the Centre would give clearance within six months to the unapproved projects mentioned in the gazette. He recalled that these projects were sanctioned by the combined AP government about 20 years ago. “Devadula was sanctioned in 2001. Palamuru Rangareddy too was sanctioned by the erstwhile AP,” he pointed out. The official added, “We are studying the legal, technical and administrative aspects of the gazette notification. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will take a final call on how the government should respond to it.”

Sources in the Irrigation Department recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the State in the 2014 elections, had assured that if the BJP was voted to power, Palamuru-Rangareddy would be completed within two years.

“So, the Centre should give clearance to all our projects in six months. The ToR (terms of reference) and stage-I clearance was given to Palamuru-Rangareddy. We are trying to get the stage-II clearance,” explained a source. Meanwhile, Rajat Kumar also held a review with officials of the inter-state wing of the Irrigation Department at Jala Soudha on Monday.

The meeting reportedly discussed the financial implications on the State’s exchequer, which would be about Rs 400 crore, proposed to be given to the two boards, deployment of staff for the boards’ organisational structure and other aspects. The officials also discussed the provision of the notification that all the projects which do not have CWC (Central Water Commission) clearance shall have to be stopped forthwith. Agri Min rejects notification. Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said on Monday that the gazette notification issued by the Central government bringing irrigation projects under the purview of the KRMB and the GRMB was not acceptable to Telangana.

He demanded that the Centre should reverse its decision immediately. Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he alleged that the Central government had taken a unilateral decision without consulting the stakeholders. He said the separate Telangana movement was fought for getting a fair share of river waters. Terming the decision to issue the notification as unfortunate, he said unlike in the past, the Centre could not impose its decisions on Telangana now. The Minister alleged that the Union government was playing with lives of people of the State. Their decision would stall the construction of new projects initiated in the separate State, he said. The Centre did not help the State construct any new project in the last seven years, but was conspiring against the projects being constructed by the State, he claimed. Niranjan Reddy added that the gazette notification was against the Constitution and would be detrimental to the interests of the people of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.