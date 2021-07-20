TRS workers paint the town pink

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao set the Dalita Bandhu scheme in motion by announcing a pilot programme as part of it for the Huzurabad Assembly constituency, TRS leaders and activists organised programmes to celebrate the State government’s decision, on Monday. The TRS activists, led by BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamlakar and former MLA Arepalli Mohan, gathered at Amedkar Chowrastas in Huzurabad and Karimnagar and performed paalabhishekam on the portraits of the Chief Minister.

As hundreds of pink party workers took part in the programmes, both the towns reverberated with slogans praising KCR. “While former Andhra Pradesh governments considered the SCs as mere vote banks, those belonging to weaker sections witnessed economic and political development after the pink party came to power,” he said and pointed out that under the Dalita Bandhu scheme, all eligible SC families will get `10 lakh each. This money will be deposited into their bank accounts, he added.