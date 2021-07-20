VIT-AP inks deal with Skill-Lync for new courses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: VIT-AP University, on Monday, joined hands with SKILLLYNC, an e-learning company providing Mechanical engineering courses, and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Dr SV Kota Reddy, vice-chancellor, VIT-AP University after signing the MoU with Skill- Lync, said that this collaboration would help faculty and students to get Skill-Lync training and certification.

Skill-Lync further undertakes to provide an efficient learning management system to deliver the course efficiently, technical support to queries pertaining to course; assess and certify the candidates periodically and support them as they complete the course work successfully.

The vice-chancellor also emphasised that the unique curriculum ‘Design Your Own Degree’ would facilitate students to choose certifications and earn credits as a part of their curriculum. Suryanarayan Paneerselvan, CEO & Co-Founder, Skill- Lync said that, this collaboration would provide VITians an opportunity to gain in-depth technical skills in different domains through the effective use of Skill-Lync’s courses.