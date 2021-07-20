With huge inflows, SRSP inches closer to full level

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : Ever since the onset of monsoon this year, the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) on the Godavari river has been receiving heavy inflows. Situated in Balkonda Assembly constituency in Nizamabad district, the reservoir is just 19 tmcft shy of its Full Reservoir Level (FRL). The water level in SRSP has reached 1,086.40 feet (ft) as against its FRL of 1,091 ft. While the full capacity of the reservoir is 90 tmcft, SRSP currently has 71 tmcft water.

When Express spoke with a few engineers concerned they said that the reservoir is likely to reach its FRL if the upstream areas receive another one or two heavy rains. Usually, the SRSP flood season that starts in the beginning of June lasts till the first week of October. It is mostly between the last week of July and the second week of September that the reservoir receives heavy inflows, as a result of which the officials will be forced to open the SRSP flood gates in August to release excess water into the Godavari river.

For the last couple of years, this has been the routine. Meanwhile, the inflow into SRSP was higher this year since the gates of Vishnupuri and Babli projects were also opened about three times. According to official data, the reservoir has, since June 1, 2021, received about 55.669 tmcft water. It received more than 30 tmcft from upstream and local catchment areas in just one week. As of Monday evening, the SRSP had 71.310 tmcft water. Inflows into the reservoir stand at 7,857 cusecs.