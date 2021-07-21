Admissions in hospitals to be monitored in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has begun collating data of hospital admissions and mapping them mandal-wise to determine the areas with intensive Covid-19 spread. Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy, who announced the same on Tuesday, said that the State would also monitor oxygen consumption in hospitals across the districts to locate when and where the situation was worsening.

“We are taking proactive measures to be prepared for a third wave. We will use these methods to locate the Covid-spread early,” said Dr Reddy.“Using this technique, the State has already identified a few problem districts with higher caseload. The Health Department officials had visited these areas recently and had given specific inputs to tame the spread,” he added. The problem districts are Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mancherial and Pedapalli.

Health Department officials, meanwhile, note that in the Huzurabad Assembly segment, where a bypoll is in the offing, four mandals have been showing higher caseload. “At present, we have vaccinated nearly 1.5 crore individuals with at least one dose of the vaccine, which is about 50 per cent of our targeted population,” said Dr Rao.