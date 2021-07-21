K Bhasker Reddy elected as new president of FTCCI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) at its 104th annual general meeting unanimously elected K Bhasker Reddy as the president and Anil Agarwal as the senior vice president for the year 2021-2022 of FTCCI.

Bhasker Reddy has served as the managing committee member for 15 years and also chaired various expert committees of the FTCCI. He was the senior vice president, FTCCI, for the year 2020-2021. Retired IAS officers M Gopalkrishna and Ajay Mishra were awarded with honorary membership.