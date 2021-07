By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former TPCC secretary Padi Kaushik Reddy is all set to join the TRS in the presence of party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.

While speaking to the media at his Gachibowli residence, he alleged that former Minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender hatched a plan to murder him. While stating that Rajender has a record of political killings, he alleged that the former had involvement in murder of former MPTC Balraj in 2014.