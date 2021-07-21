STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kokapet auction: Telangana govt rejects corruption claims

Published: 21st July 2021 10:12 AM

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Dismissing allegations of corruption and nepotism in the e-auction of lands in Kokapet and Khanamet on Hyderabad’s outskirts as imaginary, unfounded and not based on facts, the State government on Tuesday warned of defamation proceedings against those who continued with their ‘slander campaign’.In a carefully-worded statement, the government said that certain news items had appeared on Tuesday which were casting aspersions and alleging procedural irregularities in the conduct of the recently concluded auction of lands by HMDA and TSIIC. Therefore, it has become necessary to clarify and place on record the factual position on each of these allegations, read the statement.

MSTC (the government’s platform for e-auction) provided login and password to buyers and the apprehension regarding anyone trying to influence the bid are totally unfounded, the government said. It further said that all the bidders who had finally won the bid got it through this extremely transparent process of e-auction. 

“Allegations levelled regarding restricting the competition, less realisation of bid amount or favouring certain firms are imaginary, unfounded, not based on facts and at some level are aimed at maligning the extremely transparent process and the reputation of the State’s and GoI’s agencies. Legal defamation is being contemplated over these unfounded allegations, should they continue any further,” read the statement.

The statement, explaining the need to carry out such auctions, read: “Auction of the government lands for various purposes is nothing new and has happened regularly elsewhere in the country. Such auctions are done to ensure planned growth of the city and address the growing needs for office space and residential segments. Hyderabad city has been growing faster than any other metro in recent years and it has become essential to create more work and residential space, especially in green field areas, so that the city is able to meet its future requirements.”

