Mahabubabad vaccine shortage sparks worry among citizens

 Senior citizens who walked in for their second Covid-19 vaccine dose on Tuesday were turned away from health centres in Mahabubabad owing to limited vaccine stock.

Published: 21st July 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

covid vaccine

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Senior citizens who walked in for their second Covid-19 vaccine dose on Tuesday were turned away from health centres in Mahabubabad owing to limited vaccine stock. The shortage forced people, including many senior citizens, to wait in long queues for the second doses at PHC’s in the district. However, a majority were told to return home without the jab even though they had received tokens, leaving many senior citizens worried.

According to district medical officials, the target of vaccination is 5,53,000 people in the district. Of that, the first dose has been given to around 1,80,001 people (32.7 per cent) and second dose to 41,963 people (7.6 per cent).Speaking to Express, Mahabubabad DMHO B Harish Raj said: “There is a shortage of vaccines currently. We are continuing the drive at 21 PHC’s in the district. The issue of the shortage has been informed to higher officials and will be resolved very soon.”

