Market rates last revised a year before Telangana formation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ‘guidelines market value’ also known as ‘basic value’ for registration was last revised in 2013, before the formation of Telangana. Chief Secretart Somesh Kumar said during the nascent years of the State, in order to stabilise and augment growth in various sectors, the values were not revised.

Now, an elaborate and detailed exercise has been carried out for revision of the basic value, he said. The exercise has been done in accordance with Telangana Revision of Market Value Guidelines Rules, the CS added. Even after the revision, the stamp duty rates in the State are among the lowest in the country. In the neighbouring States, the duty rates are much higher.

However, registration is expensive in villages, where 2 per cent registration fee will be collected. As there is no provision for collecting stamp duty of 1.5 per cent in Panchayats, the government has enhanced the registration fee here through GO 60.