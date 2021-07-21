STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Padayatras may trigger third wave, warns DPH

Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao advised politicians to eschew padayatras owing to the looming threat of a third wave of Covid-19.

Published: 21st July 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao advised politicians to eschew padayatras owing to the looming threat of a third wave of Covid-19. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said, “Politicians are rarely seen wearing masks, especially while delivering speeches. This can lead to droplets falling on the people around them. The virus spreads through droplets and wearing a mask is the only way to prevent it,” Dr Rao said.

Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who is gearing up for the upcoming elections in Huzurabad, is already on a padayatra with BJP workers, while YS Sharmila, president of YSRTP, has announced her intention to launch her padayatra three months from now. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has also declared a padayatra from Bhagyalaskmi temple in Old City to Huzurabad from August 9, the day the Quit India Movement was launched in 1942.

Dr Rao further said that the use of masks had fallen to just 40 per cent in crowded areas of Hyderabad and that post-lockdown activities were organised with zero physical distancing. He added that the second wave was still not over. “We have around 3,000 odd Covid-19 cases in the hospitals. We are still in the second wave and the people who are partaking in religious and political activities must be cautious,” said Dr Rao.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
padayatra coronavirus BJP TRS Telangana Eatala Rajender Huzurabad byelections
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp