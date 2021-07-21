RV Karnan takes charge as Karimnagar Collector

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: RV Karnan assumed charge as Karimnagar District Collector here on Tuesday. Karnan, who previously worked as the Khammam Collector, was transferred to Karimnagar following the transfer of K Shashanka. The shuffling of posts comes ahead of the upcoming Huzurabad byelections. A few days ago, several officers from the Police department, from ACP cadre to CI cadre, were shunted.

Soon after taking charge, the Collector participated in the Bala Rakshak Bhavan programme along with BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar. Meanwhile, Karimnagar recollected the services rendered by former Collector K Shashanka, including various initiatives he had sanctioned during the first wave of Covid-19 to control the spread of the virus in the district.

EATALA ENACTING DRAMA FOR SYMPATHY: KAMALAKAR

A day after former minister Eatala Rajender alleged that a Minister from the State was conspiring to kill him, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the BJP leader was enacting drama to gain sympathy. “Bandi Sanjay and Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy should launch a probe into this matter. If found true, I will quit politics,” said Kamalakar.

KCR trying to deceive SCs, claims Eatala

On the second day of his ‘Praja Deevena Padayatra’ in Kamalapur mandal, former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender alleged that the CM was deceiving the SC community in the name of new welfare schemes. He also said that the police was following his every move during the padayatra. “We are not Maoists to be followed like this,” he added.