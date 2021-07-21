STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sub-Inspector, two constables dismissed from Telangana's Adda Gudur police station for death of SC woman

The DGP, on instructions from the Chief Minister, even visited Mariamma's family members in Khammam district and promised action against the policemen responsible for her death.

Published: 21st July 2021 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Sub-Inspector of Police and two constables from Adda Gudur Police station in Yadadri Bhongir district have been dismissed from service in connection with the death of an SC woman Mariamma in police custody recently.

The axe fell on SI Mahesh and constables Rasheed and Janaiah after an inquiry into the death of Mariamma who was brought to the police station on suspicion of theft at a house where she was working as a maid.

The dismissed policemen. (Photo | Special arrangement)

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagavat took action against them after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently asked Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy to have the incident investigated and dismiss the policemen if found guilty for her death.

The DGP, on instructions from the Chief Minister, even visited Mariamma's family members in Khammam district and promised action against the policemen responsible for her death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yadadri Bhongir Adda Gudur
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp