Sub-Inspector, two constables dismissed from Telangana's Adda Gudur police station for death of SC woman

Sub-Inspector of Police and two constables from Adda Gudur Police station in Yadadri Bhongir district have been dismissed from service in connection with the death of an SC woman Mariamma in police custody recently.

The axe fell on SI Mahesh and constables Rasheed and Janaiah after an inquiry into the death of Mariamma who was brought to the police station on suspicion of theft at a house where she was working as a maid.

The dismissed policemen. (Photo | Special arrangement)

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagavat took action against them after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently asked Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy to have the incident investigated and dismiss the policemen if found guilty for her death.

The DGP, on instructions from the Chief Minister, even visited Mariamma's family members in Khammam district and promised action against the policemen responsible for her death.