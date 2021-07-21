Telangana receives surplus rainfall this monsoon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The southwest monsoon active over Telangana has brought in surplus rains so far. According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) data, normal rainfall during the period between June 1 and July 20 is 273 mm, but the State recorded 405.3 mm. As rains were bountiful across the State, not a single district has reported deficient rainfall.

Out of the 33 districts, 15 recorded large excess rainfall, 13 received excess and the remaining witnessed normal rainfall. Among all districts, Adilabad recorded the highest rainfall of 573 mm and Nagarkurnool had the lowest, at 220 mm.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that heavy rainfall was very likely in Adilabad, Kumrambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, Khammam and other parts of the State over the next five days. On Tuesday, parts of Telangana, including Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Narayanapet, received moderate rainfall.