STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana writes to KRMB, seeks 50 per cent share in Krishna waters

Muralidhar recalled that in the 12th Board meeting, it was agreed to share water in the ratio of 34:66 (TS:AP) for one year for the year 2020-21. 

Published: 21st July 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river

Krishna river (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

AT a time when officials of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) are preparing themselves to implement the gazette notification of the Jal Shakti Ministry, the Telangana government has sought 50 percent share in Krishna river waters this year. In a fresh letter to the KRMB, the Telangana government urged the Board to follow an ad-hoc water sharing ratio of 50:50 from this water year of 2021-22, till the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal decides on the issue, as Telangana, even after seven years of the State’s formation, is going through a lot of distress due to insufficient water.

The letter, written by Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar, read, “As the Tribunal awards did not make project-wise specific allocation or prepare any operation protocol for common projects, an understanding has to be forged to share the water on an ad-hoc ratio, on a year-on-year basis with AP, pending finalisation of the KWDT-2 Award”. Muralidhar recalled that in the 12th Board meeting, it was agreed to share water in the ratio of 34:66 (TS:AP) for one year for the year 2020-21. 

“Based on the parameters such as catchment area, cultivable area, drought prone area and population, Telangana is entitled for a 70.8:29.2 (TS:AP) share in Krishna river waters. Telangana has put forth a demand for allocation of 771 tmcft water for its basin in drought prone areas before the KWDT-2,” he said in the letter.

The official also pointed out that both the Bachawat and Brijesh Kumar Tribunals had emphasised that priority should be given to in-basin areas before allowing the water to be diverted outside basin areas. “It is pertinent to note that AP has large unapproved and unauthorised diversion capability of 4.7 tmcft per day from Srisailam and over 300 tmcft of storage in Pennar and other basins, where it can store such diverted water. Telangana has only 0.28 tmcft per day capacity, that too through lifting,” stated the letter. Muralidhar also recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had expressed strong objection to diversion of Krishna waters outside its basin by AP, while the in-basin parched lands in Telangana were craving for water.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna River Telangana
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp