Telangana writes to KRMB, seeks 50 per cent share in Krishna waters

AT a time when officials of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) are preparing themselves to implement the gazette notification of the Jal Shakti Ministry, the Telangana government has sought 50 percent share in Krishna river waters this year. In a fresh letter to the KRMB, the Telangana government urged the Board to follow an ad-hoc water sharing ratio of 50:50 from this water year of 2021-22, till the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal decides on the issue, as Telangana, even after seven years of the State’s formation, is going through a lot of distress due to insufficient water.

The letter, written by Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar, read, “As the Tribunal awards did not make project-wise specific allocation or prepare any operation protocol for common projects, an understanding has to be forged to share the water on an ad-hoc ratio, on a year-on-year basis with AP, pending finalisation of the KWDT-2 Award”. Muralidhar recalled that in the 12th Board meeting, it was agreed to share water in the ratio of 34:66 (TS:AP) for one year for the year 2020-21.

“Based on the parameters such as catchment area, cultivable area, drought prone area and population, Telangana is entitled for a 70.8:29.2 (TS:AP) share in Krishna river waters. Telangana has put forth a demand for allocation of 771 tmcft water for its basin in drought prone areas before the KWDT-2,” he said in the letter.

The official also pointed out that both the Bachawat and Brijesh Kumar Tribunals had emphasised that priority should be given to in-basin areas before allowing the water to be diverted outside basin areas. “It is pertinent to note that AP has large unapproved and unauthorised diversion capability of 4.7 tmcft per day from Srisailam and over 300 tmcft of storage in Pennar and other basins, where it can store such diverted water. Telangana has only 0.28 tmcft per day capacity, that too through lifting,” stated the letter. Muralidhar also recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had expressed strong objection to diversion of Krishna waters outside its basin by AP, while the in-basin parched lands in Telangana were craving for water.