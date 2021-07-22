STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1000 sacked field assistants to file nominations in Telangana's Huzurabad polls

As many as 7,651 field assistants working for MGNREGS were removed 17 months ago by the Telangana government. 

Published: 22nd July 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

around 10,000 people including field assistants and their family members would campaign in the Huzurabad bypoll.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 1,000 field assistants of MGNREGS, who were removed from the service recently, are planning to file nomination papers in the forthcoming Huzurabad bypoll. They held a Dharma Deeksha under the leadership of National Backward Classes Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah here on Wednesday. Krishnaiah said that as many as 7,651 field assistants working for MGNREGS were removed 17 months ago by the State government.

“If they are not taken back into services again, over 1,000 field assistants will file nominations in the forthcoming Huzurabad Assembly bypoll,” he declared. He said that the field assistants were already mobilising money for the caution deposit amounts and they were preparing to file the nominations in large numbers. He said that around 10,000 people including field assistants and their family members would campaign in the Huzurabad bypoll. The removal of the field assistants was Unconstitutional, he said. CPI leaders participated.

MGNREGS Telangana Huzurabad bypoll National Backward Classes Welfare Association sacked field assistants Telangana
Comments

