1,005 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.01 crores seized in Telangana's Kothagudem district

1,005 kgs of ganja worth Rs 2.01 crores were allegedly being smuggled from a forest area near Sileru to Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 22nd July 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 09:27 AM

ganja

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The police seized over a tonne of ganja at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district and arrested two persons who were transporting it, on Monday, July 19, 2021. Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt, addressing a press conference at Bhadrachalam on Wednesday, said SI Madhu Prasad, on the directions of CI T Swamy, was conducting vehicle checks at the forest check post when he stopped a lorry.

Upon checking the vehicle, they found 1,005 kg of cannabis worth about Rs 2.01 crore packed in sacks. The lorry driver and cleaner, Satyanarayana Prajapati, and a passenger Karan Singh of Dandam village, Agar Malwa district in Madhya Pradesh, were arrested.  

During questioning, the arrested duo said the ganja was being smuggled from a forest area near Sileru to Madhya Pradesh. It was bought from a person named Waseem from Odisha and was being transported to Eshwar Singh and Prem Singh of Madhya Pradesh. 

