28-yr-old CRPF constable shoots himself in Telangana's Cyberabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thakur Shankar, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable, died by suicide at Nadigadda thanda of Miyapur police limits in Cyberabad on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

According to police, Shankar shot himself with his service weapon as he was troubled by some family issues.

A case has been registered based on a CRPF official’s complaint and investigation has been taken up, said Miyapur Police Inspector S Venkatesh. Shankar, 28, who hailed from Gujarat, was posted at the CRPF site located at Nadigadda thanda. As the land is a disputed site, a CRPF team is posted there for its protection. The team residing in makeshift tents. Meanwhile, Thakur Shankar had some issues with his wife which, according to police, led him to take the extreme step.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)