Heavy rains to lash Telangana for next two days

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains are expected to lash all districts of Telangana on Thursday, July 22 and Friday, July 23, 2021, as per the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The severity of the rains is expected to be higher in the districts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial and Jagtial, where the IMD has warned of ‘extreme heavy rainfall’ (rainfall above 204.5 mm in a span of 24 hours), at isolated places.

According to the IMD, a low pressure area is expected to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal region in the next 48 hours. This can trigger more heavy rains in the State. All districts are on alert as the IMD has issued warnings for inundation, waterlogging, submergence of agricultural fields, rise in the water levels of reservoirs, etc, as part of its Impact-Based Forecast.

Tourists flock to Rallavagu waterfalls in Kamareddy district on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

The Central Water Commission said that excess inflows are likely to be received due to heavy rains and that reservoirs should be accordingly regulated to avoid any downstream flooding. In Telangana, only Sripada Yellampally had water level 80 per cent above the storage level (96.12 per cent) as per the CWC bulletin.

On Wednesday, the highest rainfall recorded till 8 pm was at Mamda in Nirmal district at 66 mm. The maximum temperatures recorded were 4-7 degrees Celsius below normal across most places in the State. In Hyderabad, it was 24.6 degrees Celsius on the day, which is 6.3 degrees Celsius below normal. Since the start of the monsoon season, the State has recorded 60 per cent above normal rainfall — 439.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 274.6 mm.

Meanwhile, the inflows to Srisailam were recorded at 1,15,412 cusecs at 6 pm on Wednesday. The inflows to Jurala were 63,900 cusecs, and the outflows from Almatti and Narayanpur were 77,500 cusecs and 45,130 cusecs respectively.



Incessant rains continued to affect normal life in the city by throwing traffic out of gear and causing waterlogging in low-lying areas. DRF teams were put on alert and placed at vulnerable points to clear waterlogging and prevent untoward incidents. Many areas such as Golconda, Chandrayangutta and Hassan Nagar witnessed power outages, sometimes up to three hours

A 23-year-old youth, L Ram, is feared dead after being washed away at Pangidi Madara waterfalls in Kumrambheem Asifabad district. The Tiryani police have filed a case and are trying to trace the body with the help of expert swimmers.

With the increased inflows to Krishna river basin, TS Genco has increased its hydel power generation. On Tuesday, the State generated 17.87 million units of power, of which, 12.90 million units was generated at the Srisailam Hydel Power Station.

A technical failure in the operation of flood gates of Gudemdoddi Reservoir under Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Scheme Phase I resulted in the left canal’s breach, submerging crops and borewells in agricultural fields. It also caused damage to properties in Gudemdoddi village of Dharur mandal for the past few days. Meanwhile, streets in Bhadrachlam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district wore a deserted look on Wednesday due to the incessant rains. However, paddy and cotton farmers expressed happiness over the rains.

