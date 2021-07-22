Telangana Congress to organise march against Pegasus snooping case

By Express News Service

Hyderabad: Following a nationwide call, the TPCC has decided to organise a march from the Indira Park to Raj Bhavan on Thursday, July 22, 2021, to protest against the Pegasus ‘snooping’ issue. AICC programme implementation committee chairman Alleti Maheshwar Reddy pointed out that TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy had previously stated the BJP came to power by tapping the phones of the Congress party’s top leaders.

On Wednesday, Maheshwar Reddy, along with senior Congress leaders Geetha Reddy, C Damodar Rajanarasimha and Mallu Ravi, held a press conference here. While addressing the media, they slammed the Centre over the alleged mobile phone tapping of several people, including Opposition leaders, journalists and dissenters.

Maheshwar Reddy asserted that the illegal phone tapping will amount to treason. He said that the Centre is tapping the phones to eliminate Opposition parties. Geetha Reddy said that it is appalling to use phone-tapping, a strategy used against terrorists, on the Opposition. She demanded that the PM take responsibility and resign immediately.

