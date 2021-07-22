Telangana: Cops to book retired IPS officer for alleged anti-Hindu activities

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after retired IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar was relieved from government service, the Principal Judicial First Class Magistrate has directed Karimnagar Three Town police to register a case against him. The Court was acting on a complaint filed by advocate Beti Mahender Reddy.

The former IPS officer courted on March 15 this year when he, along with government schoolteacher Nyatari Shankar Babu, made children take oath, stating that they will neither believe in Hindu gods nor follow any Hind rituals and traditions in future. The event was organised at Dulikatta Buddha Stupa in Peddapalli district as part of a month-long Bheem Diksha.

The magistrate directed the police to register a case against the duo on or before July 27 under Sections 153A - promoting enmity between different groups or groups of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language, 29A - deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religions feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and 298 R/w 34 - uttering words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person. It also directed the police submit a copy of FIR. Petitioner Mahender Reddy sought immediate arrest of RS Praveen Kumar.