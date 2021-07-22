Telangana: Manthani murder case of High Court lawyer couple listed for hearing on July 30

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Principal District Sessions Court in Karimnagar listed High Court lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani murder case for hearing on July 30.

The sessions court also gave permission to engage an advocate for the seven accused in the case, who are currently lodged in Charlapalli Jail in Hyderabad.

The first hearing in Karimnagar court was on July 16. Initially, the case was in Manthani Court. However, as per the High Court directions, it was designated to Karimnagar court.

In the past, the seven accused persons, Kunta Srinivas, Tulisegari Srinivas alias Bittu Srinivas, Shivanandula Chiranjeevi, Akkapaka Kumar, Udara Lachaiah, Veldi Vaman Rao and Kapu Anil were at Warangal Central Jail as undertrials after police arrested and produced before Manthani court. With the Warangal Central Jail being demolished and inmates shifted to various prisons, all seven accused in this case were shifted to Charlapalli jail in Hyderabad.

The case investigation officer DCP (Admin) N Ashok Kumar submitted a chargesheet to the Principal Munsif Magistrate of Manthani court on May 20, 2021. The High Court lawyer couple was brutally murdered in broad daylight on February 17 at Kalvacherla in Ramagiri mandal on Manthani-Peddapalli Highway while they were returning to Hyderabad from Manthani by Kunta Srinivas and two others.