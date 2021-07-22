STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Three cops sacked in Dalit woman's custodial death case

In a theft case reported at Addagudur, the policemen allegedly tortured Mariyamma and her son Uday Kiran during interrogation.

Published: 22nd July 2021

Custodial death

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sub-Inspector of Police V Maheshwar and constables MA Rasheed Patel and Janaiah, who were already placed under suspension in connection with the custodial death of an SC woman Mariyamma at Addagudur police station in Yadadri-Bhongir district, have been dismissed from service. 

“The three people responsible for the custodial death of Mariyamma are dismissed from service under Article 311 (2) (b) of Constitution and 25 (2) of conduct rules, by the Rachakonda police commissioner,” [sic] stated an official communication.

In a theft case reported at Addagudur, the policemen allegedly tortured Mariyamma and her son Uday Kiran during interrogation. Uday Kiran received severe injuries while Mariyamma collapsed during interrogation in the police station on June 18 and was declared dead when she was rushed to a hospital. 

The case pertains to the theft of Rs 2 lakh cash from a pastor’s residence, where Mariyamma worked as domestic help. The three cops were initially suspended and ACP Choutuppal Sattaiah was attached to the Commissionerate. Later, acting on a PIL, the Telangana High Court also ordered a probe into the incident. Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced a job to her son, payment of `15 lakh ex gratia to the family, payment of `10 lakh each to her two daughters and a house to the victim’s family. 

Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy visited Mariyamma’s family members in Khammam district on the Chief Minister’s instructions and promised action against the policemen responsible for her death.

