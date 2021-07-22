TRS leader Sama Venkat jumps ship, slams Telangana CM KCR for not fulfilling dreams of Telugus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just when everyone deducted that the Congress party has suffered yet another major blow after Padi Kaushik Reddy jumped ship, the grand old party has paid the TRS back in its own coin. In a major political development, the Congress leadership has managed to coerce Sama Venkat Reddy, senior pink party leader and the chairman of the Advisory Council on Minimum Wages, into joining the grand old party. On Wednesday, Sama Venkat Reddy, who has been in the TRS almost since its inception, expressed dissatisfaction over the governance of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, while addressing the media, along with Revanth Reddy, at the residence of AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore in Delhi.

Speaking to the media, Revanth launched a scathing attack on the State government alleging that though it has been seven years since the formation of a separate Telangana, the aspirations of the people who selflessly fought for the cause have not been met till date.

“As the governance is not moving in the direction that they had envisioned, the activists of Statehood movement are inclining to join the Congress party. From the state of sacrifices, such activists are now in dismay after losing faith in KCR,” Revanth said while welcoming the TRS leader. Announcing that he is resigning from the TRS party, Sama Venkat Reddy said that they fought for the formation of a separate State expecting employment opportunities for people in the private sector.

However, no such measures were taken to guarantee employment to locals, he added. He said that the TRS government has ignored their long-pending demand of providing 75 percent reservation to locals in private sectors.