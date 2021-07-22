STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS leader Sama Venkat jumps ship, slams Telangana CM KCR for not fulfilling dreams of Telugus

Announcing that he is resigning from the TRS party, Sama Venkat Reddy said that they fought for the formation of a separate State expecting employment opportunities for people in the private sector.

Published: 22nd July 2021 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Just when everyone deducted that the Congress party has suffered yet another major blow after Padi Kaushik Reddy jumped ship, the grand old party has paid the TRS back in its own coin. In a major political development, the Congress leadership has managed to coerce Sama Venkat Reddy, senior pink party leader and the chairman of the Advisory Council on Minimum Wages, into joining the grand old party. On Wednesday, Sama Venkat Reddy, who has been in the TRS almost since its inception, expressed dissatisfaction over the governance of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, while addressing the media, along with Revanth Reddy, at the residence of AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore in Delhi.

Speaking to the media, Revanth launched a scathing attack on the State government alleging that though it has been seven years since the formation of a separate Telangana, the aspirations of the people who selflessly fought for the cause have not been met till date.

“As the governance is not moving in the direction that they had envisioned, the activists of Statehood movement are inclining to join the Congress party. From the state of sacrifices, such activists are now in dismay after losing faith in KCR,” Revanth said while welcoming the TRS leader. Announcing that he is resigning from the TRS party, Sama Venkat Reddy said that they fought for the formation of a separate State expecting employment opportunities for people in the private sector.

However, no such measures were taken to guarantee employment to locals, he added. He said that the TRS government has ignored their long-pending demand of providing 75 percent reservation to locals in private sectors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Sama Venkat Reddy Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Revanth Reddy Telangana Congress TPCC Advisory Council on Minimum Wages
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp