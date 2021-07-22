STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tyres come off moving RTC bus in Telangana, none injured

The vehicle was moving through a muddy road filled with cracks and potholes when the sudden jerks resulted in the two rear left tyres falling off.

Published: 22nd July 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

The TSRTC bus that was left stranded after two rear tyres fell off the wheel hubs near Katepally in Yadadri Bhongir district on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

The TSRTC bus that was left stranded after two rear tyres fell off the wheel hubs near Katepally in Yadadri Bhongir district on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, two rear tyres of a TSRTC bus fell off the wheel hubs while it was moving near Katepally in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. However, thanks to the alertness of the driver, as many as 40 passengers escaped unhurt.  

According to sources, the Express service bus was plying between Motkur and Torrur when the incident occurred. The vehicle was moving through a muddy road filled with cracks and potholes when the sudden jerks resulted in the two rear left tyres falling off. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSRTC bus accident Bus accident Telangana Road accident Telangana Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Katepally
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp