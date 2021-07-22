Tyres come off moving RTC bus in Telangana, none injured

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, two rear tyres of a TSRTC bus fell off the wheel hubs while it was moving near Katepally in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. However, thanks to the alertness of the driver, as many as 40 passengers escaped unhurt.

According to sources, the Express service bus was plying between Motkur and Torrur when the incident occurred. The vehicle was moving through a muddy road filled with cracks and potholes when the sudden jerks resulted in the two rear left tyres falling off.