Woman trapped in flooded road gives birth in auto in Telangana's Nirmal district

ADILABAD/ KHAMMAM/ NIZAMABAD: Many villages in the interior agency areas of erstwhile Adilabad district have been cut off due to overflowing streams. On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, a tribal woman, Rodda Ellava, had to give birth inside an auto carrier as she could not be transported safely to a hospital due to a flooded stream. The incident occurred at Dadojipeta village in Nirmal district. Later, with the help of an earth-mover, the auto carrier could cross the stream and the mother and infant were taken to the government hospital in Kadam.

Due to the incessant rains, coal mining has come to a halt in the SCCL mines in Kothagudem and Bhupalpally districts. In Nizamabad, 16 gates of the Sripada Yellampelli project were lifted to release water as the project level reached 19.73 TMC.

Four gates of the Kadam project were lifted as the water level reached 696 feet, against the FRL of 700 feet. Many tanks in the upstream of Godavari river in the erstwhile Khammam district are overflowing.

The water level in Bhadrachalam reached 15 feet by Wednesday evening. In Warangal, several stretches of roads like Madikonda to Diesel Colony, Kasibugga to Enumamula market, etc, have been damaged.



GUDEMDODDI RESERVOIR BREACHES, CROPS FLOODED

A technical failure in the operation of flood gates of Gudemdoddi Reservoir under Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Scheme Phase I resulted in the left canal’s breach, submerging crops and borewells in agricultural fields. It also caused damage to properties in Gudemdoddi village of Dharur mandal for the past few days. Meanwhile, streets in Bhadrachlam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district wore a deserted look on Wednesday due to the incessant rains. However, paddy and cotton farmers expressed happiness over the rains.