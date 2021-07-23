STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Cops foil Congress’ protest against Pegasus spyware in Telangana

Party’s ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ march from Indira Park interrupted by cops; many party leaders detained, some placed under house arrest

Published: 23rd July 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC leader Jagga Reddy and other Congress members on a protest march to Raj Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Thursday.

TPCC leader Jagga Reddy and other Congress members on a protest march to Raj Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan,’ a protest march against the alleged snooping by Union government through the Pegasus spyware, was taken out by State Congress leaders from Indira Park to Raj Bhavan on Thursday, but was foiled before its completion by the police. Braving the rain, thousands of activists representing various wings of the party started gathering near Indira Park, before the top leaders arrived. However, heavy police presence and barricading hindered their movement and eventually a few protestors were arrested, even as some of them got injured in the melee.  

Top leaders including CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MLAs Jagga Reddy and Seethakka, PCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC programme implementation committee chairman A Maheshwar Reddy, senior vice president Mallu Ravi and others were rounded up and shifted to Abids police station, while they were on their way to Raj Bhavan. 

TPCC leader Jagga Reddy and other Congress members on a protest march to Raj Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Thursday | S Senbagapandiyan

The leaders said the protest was against the undemocratic tendency of the Central government to collect personal information of people by hacking mobile phones through the Pegasus spyware.Meanwhile, some of the Youth Congress leaders who attempted to barge into Raj Bhavan were also taken into custody. 
Earlier during the day, several leaders and party activists who were on their way to the city from various districts were taken into preventive custody, while some others were placed under house arrest. 

NSUI State president Venkat Balmoor, who was also present at Indira Park, suffered a rib fracture during the melee when the police tried to arrest him. He was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Later in the evening, PCC president A Revanth Reddy, who is in New Delhi for attending Parliament sessions, condemned the ‘inhuman behavior’ of Telangana police through a tweet. 

Tagging the Telangana DGP, he tweeted, “I strongly condemn the inhuman behavior of Telangana police that has resulted in fracturing rib of our NSUI president. I demand action on the police personnel involved.” [sic]

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Telangana Snoopgate protests Pegasus snooping row BJP govt
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp