Flood fiend back to haunt state

While the Godavari wreaks havoc in North Telangana, the Krishna river is rising menacingly.

Published: 23rd July 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Floodwater gushes out of the gates of the SRSP on Thursday

Floodwater gushes out of the gates of the SRSP on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The mighty Godavari is in spate. People in the North Telangana districts are trembling with fear as the river is roaring down its course, filling projects to the brim, inundating villages and colonies and throwing life out of gear. As many as 16 of the 33 districts in the State are affected by the rains and floods. The entire course of the river in Telangana is now open as all the projects have lifted their floodgates.

While the Godavari wreaks havoc in North Telangana, the Krishna river is rising menacingly. With Karnataka lifting the gates of Almatti and Narayanpur projects, water is coursing down to reach Jurala, from there to Srisailam and then to Nagarjuna Sagar.

Though there are no reports of deaths so far from any corner of the State, the situation is very grim. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the next couple of days, leaving the North Telangana districts in a state of panic. 

Residents marooned

The residents of the district headquarters of Nirmal are going through an agonising ordeal. They are stuck in their homes as the roads in the town are flooded. Some of them are on their rooftops, crying for help, as the water levels are rising steadily. The district received an average rainfall of more than 20 cm over the last 24 hours. 

The transportation links in Bhainsa, another town in the district, have been cut off. NDRF teams reached Nirmal late in the night and rescued about 150 people who have been moved to a temporary shelter. The rescue work is in progress.

SRSP nears full capacity

The Sriram Sagar project (SRSP), which is always near empty in July, is inching closer to its full 90 tmcft capacity and the excess water is being let off downstream into the Godavri river

Collectorate under water  
The newly built integrated collectorate complex in Sircilla is now knee-deep in water. MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao visited Siriclla and reviewed the situation with officials
                  

