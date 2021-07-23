Mariyamma case: NHRC registers complaint on cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) registered a case against the police personnel in connection with the custodial death of an SC woman A Mariyamma due to alleged police torture. “The NHRC has registered a case on the complaint regarding Ambadi Mariyamma,” read a communication from the commission.

Earlier, High Court advocate Rapolu Bhaskar moved the NHRC seeking action on the police personnel alleging that unable to bear their torture, Maryiamma died.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the NHRC registered a case and started probe, Bhaskar said.

On Monday, the police department dismissed three police personnel, who are allegedly responsible for the custodial death of Mariyamma.

Sub-Inspector of Police V Maheshwar and constables MA Rasheed Patel and Janaiah of Addagudur police station in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate were accused of torturing Mariyamma and her son while in police custody in connection with the investigation of a theft case.