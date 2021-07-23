Survey for Dalit Bandhu kicks off in Huzurabad

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: After the Telangana Dalit Bandhu pilot project was announced for the Huzurabad Assembly segment by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, officials concerned have started assessment process of SCs who would be provided financial help under the scheme.

The process is being carried out at Illandakunta, Jammikunta, Huzurabad, Veenavanka (Karimnagar) and Kamalapur (Warangal Urban) mandals.

The Chief Minister will hold a meeting on Dalit Bandhu on July 26 with 427 persons, and has drafted two women and two men from each village in the Huzurabad Assembly segment.