Telangana: 102 dengue cases in July; 45 admitted with seasonal diseases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There have been 102 confirmed cases of dengue in Fever Hospital in the month of July till date. According to data from the Health Department, 45 other patients were admitted to the hospital for various seasonal diseases like diarrhea, dysentery, suspected malaria etc.

“Most of these cases are manageable at the moment. We are not seeing any sharp spike in cases. The number of OP visits are within 200 patients per day,” said Dr K Shankar, superintendent of Fever Hospital. On a daily basis, at least two cases of dengue are being reported in the hospital. “As we’re a Statewide centre, we have patients from nearby districts coming in as well. There are, however, only two cases of malaria every few days,” added Dr Shankar. The hospital is also treating three Covid-19 cases.