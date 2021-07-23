STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana rains: Nirmal bears brunt; more rains in store

Nirmal is worst affected, as almost all weather stations there recorded ‘very heavy rainfall’ in 24 hours (Wednesday 8.30am-Thursday 8.30am).

Published: 23rd July 2021 09:37 AM

Hyderabad rains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IMD has more grim news. It has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across most districts, including Mancherial, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Khammam, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy. Heavy rains are expected to continue in most districts, even on Saturday. 

Light to moderate rains or thundershowers are expected to continue in Hyderabad, where the rain fury was fortunately absent on Thursday, where the highest rainfall recorded was just 25 mm, at Saidabad.

Telangana has received 487.5 mm rainfall since the start of the monsoon (June 1) against the normal of 282.5 mm, which means it received 73 % above normal rainfall. 

Deluge in Nirmal

Nirmal is worst affected, as almost all weather stations there recorded ‘very heavy rainfall’ in 24 hours (Wednesday 8.30 am -Thursday 8.30am). Few stations recorded ‘extreme heavy rainfall’.

Wankidi in Asifabad district recorded 299 mm rainfall. Shocking videos of deluge overtaking residential areas in Nirmal with people frantically seeking help, went viral on social media. IMD also mentioned that a low pressure area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal.

