Telangana reports 648 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 648 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday. A total of 696 individuals reported recovery on the day, taking active case load to 9,857 cases. The day saw three individuals dying due to the virus, taking the death toll to 3,774. Amongst districts, highest cases were seen in GHMC with 82 infections, followed by Karimnagar with 59 cases. Khammam had 46 cases and 44 in Suryapet.
